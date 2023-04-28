  • Home
  2023 April 28

    Valenciaport becomes the first port in the world to operate hydrogen-powered 4×4 trucks at its terminals

    The Port of Valencia is today the first port in the world to use a 4×4 truck tractor unit powered by green hydrogen to move containers within its terminals. This is yet another milestone in the roadmap that the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) is working to achieve zero emissions targets by 2030. A historic event for the entire port community of Valencia and the port system worldwide.

    This morning the 4×4 terminal tractor, which disembarked last week in the port area, carried out the first operational test at Valencia Terminal Europa (VALTE) of the Grimaldi Group under the supervision of the team of inspectors of the European H2PORTS project.

    Specifically, the tractor loaded with green hydrogen demonstrated its autonomy, reliability and power at the VALTE facilities. It first performed an unladen test, with just the tractor head, and then hitched up a truck trailer and drove around the terminal. The test was observed by more than 40 technicians, supervisors and representatives of the companies participating in the project, who saw how the only residue from the hydrogen combustion water droplets was.

    This first operation has been supervised by the technical team of the entities ATENA, VALTE, the Grimaldi Group, the National Hydrogen Centre, Carburos Metálicos and the Valenciaport Foundation as coordinator of this initiative. The 4×4 tractor unit is the first hydrogen-powered unit in the world and has been developed by ATENA, a research and technology centre made up of universities, research institutes and private companies based mainly in the Italian region of Campania.

    València, the first port in Europe to incorporate hydrogen technologies to reduce the environmental impact of its operations

    The Port of Valencia has had a hydrogen supply station since January, within the framework of the H2PORTS programme. It is the only installation capable of supplying the needs of the terminals through the mobile hydrogen generator and the fixed tank which stores this fuel.

    This hydrogen supply station (HRS) includes a fixed part dedicated to the reception, storage and compression of hydrogen up to delivery pressure, on which the test was carried out today, and a mobile part that stores the compressed hydrogen and has a dispenser for refuelling the port machinery.

    This tractor is the first of two prototypes that will be tested for two years at the Valencian site. The second, which will arrive in the coming weeks, is a hydrogen ReachStacker (container stacker) which Hyster is developing within the framework of the European H2PORTS project and which will be tested at the MSC terminal. It should be noted that staff from the Valenciaport Foundation, the MSCTV terminal and representatives of the Valencian dockers visited the Hyster-Yale Group facilities in Weeze (Germany) in February to familiarise themselves with its operation.

    The European project “H2PORTS – Implementing Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Technologies in Ports” coordinated by the Valenciaport Foundation, in close collaboration with the Port Authority of Valencia, and financed by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership programme, has as its main objective to test and validate hydrogen technologies on port machinery that allow for applicable and real solutions without affecting the performance and safety of port operations and producing zero local emissions.

    The H2Ports project involves a total investment of 4 million euros and, in addition to the Valenciaport Foundation and the Port Authority of Valencia, the National Hydrogen Centre, and the private companies MSC Terminal Valencia, Grimaldi Group, Hyster-Yale, Atena Distretto Alta Tecnologia Energia Ambiente, Carburos Metálicos, Ballard Power Systems Europe and Enagás.

    Thanks to this initiative, the Port of Valencia is the first port in Europe to incorporate hydrogen technologies to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

    The Clean Hydrogen Partnership programme, successor to the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU), aims to strengthen and integrate the European Union’s research and innovation capacity to accelerate the development and improvement of market-ready advanced clean hydrogen applications in the fields of energy, transport, construction and industrial end-uses, while strengthening the competitiveness of the Union’s clean hydrogen value chain. The three members of the partnership are the European Commission, the fuel cell and hydrogen industries represented by Hydrogen Europe and the research community represented by Hydrogen Europe Research.

