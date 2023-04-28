2023 April 28 11:56

Restrictions on ice navigation regime in Ust-Luga seaport waters amended by RF Transport Ministry’s order

By the Ministry of Transport of the Russia Order No. 83 dated March 16, 2023 amended the Compulsory Regulations on the seaport of Ust-Luga, according to Rosmorport.

The adjustments are related to the clarification of restrictions on the ice navigation regime in the waters of the seaport of Ust-Luga with an ice cover thickness of 15 to 30 cm in order to increase the number of ship calls of Ice2 and Ice1 vessels to the seaport during the winter navigation.

Also, in accordance with the Order of the Ministry of Transport of the Russia, the validity period of Mandatory Regulations in the seaport of Ust-Luga is limited to March 1, 2026.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch provided icebreaker assistance for 1,211 vessels that made ship calls to the seaport of Ust-Luga during the winter navigation period 2022-2023.