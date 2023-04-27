2023 April 27 17:53

Rosmorport to purchase 5 km of pulp line to improve efficiency of dredging at Volga-Caspian Canal

Equipment deliveries will start in May 2023

FSUE “Rosmorport” says it plans to purchase a pulp line with a total length of 5 km from the research and production organization “Composit”, a plant from Kursk, to ensure dredging operations at the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal (VCSSC). The manufacturer has already started producing a pulp line for FSUE “Rosmorport”, equipment deliveries will start in May 2023.

The pulp line is necessary for the transportation of pulp (a mixture of water and soil) from the dredging sites to the dump sites.

The purchased pulp lines are intended for the refrigerated dredgers involved in works at the VCSSC. Acquiring of new equipment is expected to improve the efficiency of dredging devices.

At the moment, 10 dredgers are working at VCSSC, including 6 units of the enterprise's own dredging fleet; and the grouping is to be reinforced by another 2 vessels by the end of the month. Apart from dredgers, 23 vessels of the service and auxiliary fleet have been involved in work at the canal, 11 of which are under the economic management of FSUE “Rosmorport” (4 scows, 1 motorboat, 3 tugs and 3 survey motorboats).

Work at the strategically important facility is carried out around the clock under favorable weather conditions. In order to fulfill the task set by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on ensuring the passage of vessels with a draft of at least 4.5 m along the VCSSC by the end of 2023, FSUE “Rosmorport” provides the fleet involved in the development of the VCSSC with all the necessary related materials and equipment for its smooth operation.