2023 April 27 15:04

DNV launches new joint industry project to tackle earthquake challenges for wind farms

DNV has started a new joint industry project (JIP) to increase certainty in the design process for wind farms challenged by earthquakes, according to the company's release.



The so called ACE2 JIP is a follow-up project of “Alleviating Cyclone and Earthquake Challenges” (ACE) JIP and will deeply investigate issues related to earthquakes which was not conducted in the first project. Special topics that will be addressed in the ACE2 JIP are geotechnical aspects such as damping and liquefaction, jack-up installation vessels, details of seismic load analysis and specific Taiwanese and Japanese needs. The results will be used to update the recommended practice DNV-RP-0585 Seismic design for wind power plants with the most recent customer feedback and state-of-the-art knowledge.



