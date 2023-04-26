2023 April 26 17:13

Port of Melbourne, Maersk, ANL, Svitzer, Stolthaven Terminals, HAMR Energy and ABEL Energy Green sign methanol MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Port of Melbourne, Maersk, ANL (a subsidiary of CMA-CGM), Svitzer, Stolthaven Terminals, HAMR Energy and ABEL Energy to explore the commercial feasibility of establishing a green methanol bunkering hub at the Port of Melbourne, according to the company's release.

The collaboration will examine a potential project involving the transportation of green methanol from production sites in Bell Bay, Tasmania (ABEL Energy) and Portland, Victoria (HAMR Energy) to Port of Melbourne for storage and bunkering services.

The MoU provides a starting point for the parties to work together to explore the various elements of establishing a green methanol bunkering hub, and identify any challenges that would need to be addressed.





