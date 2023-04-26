2023 April 26 16:14

RINA awards AIP for ammonia-fuelled bunker tanker

RINA has issued an Approval-in-Principle (AiP) for the design of a 21,000 (cbm) ammonia bunker tanker jointly developed by SeaTech Solutions and Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore, according to RINA's release.

The AiP for the ammonia bunker tanker was carried out in compliance with the process described in the “RINA Guide for Approval in Principle of Novel Technologies”, based on the technical criteria of the RINA Rules for the Classification of Ships (2023), IGF Code and IGC Code, as amended.

The AiP Certificate was presented to SeaTech Solutions at Sea Asia Exhibition 2023 in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The event was followed by a session where representatives of the three companies shared information on the project development, its safety and upstream considerations, regulatory requirements, opportunities, and challenges.

The AiP marks a significant milestone for the joint development project (JDP) that started in November 2021. Having achieved this critical step of the project, all parties are confident that they can support Singapore’s ambition to make ammonia bunkering a reality in the region.