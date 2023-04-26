2023 April 26 14:08

LR grant Approval in Principle for HD HHI and KSOE ammonia FSRU

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) for its Ammonia Floating Storage Re-Gasification Unit (FSRU), the first of its kind in Korea, according to LR's release.

HHI’s ammonia-FSRU will store liquefied ammonia transported from production areas and can perform regasification to supply to shipowners and operators. FRSUs are an increasingly viable alternative to meet the growing demand for liquefied gas storage and regasification and are significantly more affordable to operate than onshore plants.

The AiP follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in December 2022 for a Joint Development Project (JDP) between LR, Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), HD HHI KSOE.

As part of the JDP to develop the Ammonia FSRU, HHI performed the basic design of the unit whilst KSOE developed the key equipment for the regasification system and KNOC provided technical information on the construction of domestic clean ammonia acquisition and storage infrastructure projects.



The AiP follows a number of recent projects with HHI including AiP for its new Onboard Guidance System, AiP for two container ships equipped with measures for mitigating of container loss at sea, Software Conformity Assessment for HHI’s Digital Hi-PIX Digital Twin which predicts the structural integrity of an IMO Type B fuel tank.



