2023 April 26 12:01

Singapore’s first hybrid electric bunker delivered for V-Bunkers, powered by Shift Clean Energy

Shift Clean Energy announced the delivery of what will be Singapore’s first hybrid bunker tanker, Marine Charge. The 7990-ton vessel, designed by SeaTech Solutions and built by Zhejiang Shenzhou Sunshine Heavy Industry is fitted with 480Kwh of Shift’s energy storage system(ESS), according to the company's release.

Shift’s ESS will be primarily used for peak shaving (storing energy during low power consumption for use during peak usage periods, allowing main generators to operate with a more stable load). This solution helps to optimise energy use, significantly reduce fuel and maintenance costs, improve responsiveness and reliability of power management and in turn enhances safety of operations. This will result in improved fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 10 per cent a year, minimising pollution near populated areas such as the port of Singapore.



V-Bunkers is a leading supplier of barge logistics services in the port of Singapore. The move to adopt Shift’s clean energy solution will help decarbonise the V-Bunkers’ fleet operations, building on their commitment to achieving high standards of cleaner, more sustainable barge operatorship.



Shift currently supplies battery-based ESS technology to the marine industry, as well as its PwrSwäp pay-as-you-go power service to on land customers such as ports, terminals, offshore wind farms and beyond. The use of battery technology in marine energy is quickly expanding as the shipping industry continues to transition to greener energy sources in the effort to reduce its carbon footprint.

Shift Clean Energy provides energy storage solutions to decarbonize the marine transport industry and other hard-to-abate sectors.

V-Bunkers is an experienced bunker craft owner, manager and operator. Fully owned by Vitol and based in the world’s largest bunkering port of Singapore, V-Bunkers offers a reliable bunker delivery service to shipowners across Asia and beyond. In April 2021, V-Bunkers was named top Bunker Craft Operator at the Singapore International Maritime Awards and in October 2021 received the Green Ship Award from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).





