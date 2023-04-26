2023 April 26 09:22

Yamal Governor informed Russian President about the situation with the construction of the Northern Latitudinal Railway

Implementation of the project will make Sabetta the easternmost port with the railway link on the NSR

Dmitry Artyukhov, Governor of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area, informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation with the construction of the Northern Latitudinal Railway. According to Dmitry Artyukhov, the project will be implemented although some adjustments are possible. The transcript of the meeting is available on the official website of the Kremlin.

According to the Governor, access to the Port of Sabetta is the next goal. Gazprom built a railway to Bovanenkovo. There are 170 kilometres more to go, and Russia will have another Arctic port with rail access. In fact, it will be the easternmost port in the Arctic.

Dmitry Artyukhov said the Northern Latitudinal Railway was a special project, the main components of which have been developed. The 2.5 kilometre bridge across the Ob River is the most difficult project, which is being built by the team that worked on the Crimean Bridge and knows how to deal with daunting engineering challenges.

The Northern Latitudinal Railway (NLR) project envisages the establishment of direct link between the Severnaya and Sverdlovskaya railroads along the Obskaya – Salekhard – Nadym – Pangody – Novy Urengoy – Korotchaevo route in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area. The NLR will be 707 kilometers long and will have the annual tonnage capacity of about 24 million tons of cargo.

The Northern Latitudinal Railway 2 project foresees the construction of the Bovanenkovo-Sabetta branch that will provide a direct link with the seaport. Implementation of the NLR and the NLR 2 projects will make Sabetta the easternmost port with the railway link on the Northern Sea Route.