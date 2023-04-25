  • Home
  • 2023 April 25 09:53

    Federally owned facilities of Utrenny terminal under Arctic LNG 2 project put into operation

    The cost of construction exceeded RUB 95 billion

    FSUE Hydrographic Company (part of Rosatom) has obtained a permit to put into operation federally owned facilities of Utrenny terminal for LNG and stable gas condensate built in Sabetta seaport on the Yamal peninsula under the Arctic LNG 2 project, says Rosatom.

    The following works were performed under the state contract between July 2020 and December 2022: construction of the Southern and Northern ice protection facilities of over 4.4 km long, creation of the access canal and the water area of Utrenny terminal,  creation of safe navigation systems, construction of a building for control authorities including a border check point.

    The terminal construction is included into the federal project “Development of the Northern Sea Route” under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI). Rosatom is a supervisor of the federal project.

    “One of the most important target indicators of the federal project is the capacity of seaports in the Northern Sea Route waters. The construction of the federal infrastructure will let make all the facilities of the Utrenny terminal fully operational in the first half of 2023. Besides, the most important activity of this year is to ensure technical parameters of the canal for the first of three gravity-based structures for the LNG and stable gas condensate plant to be moved through the Gulf of Ob and installed,” said Maksim Kulinko, Deputy Director of Rosatom’s NSR Directorate.

    The works have been performed under the state contract between Hydrographic Company and MRTS signed on 30 June 2020 (No 111-03-20-Р). The permits to put into operation sections 11, 13.1, 13.2, 15 of the terminal have been obtained from the Ministry of Construction and from the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.

    According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, equipment for the first technological train of about 7 million tonnes in capacity will be delivered to the terminal in autumn 2023.

    The Utrenny terminal is section No 2 of Sabetta seaport in the framework of NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project. The terminal construction including the federally owned facilities and the reconstruction of the seaway canal are included into the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024. 5.6-km long and 510-m wide access canal to the Utrenny terminal will ensure navigation in fast and drift ice conditions. Total cost of the LNG terminal is RUB 95.7 billion with the state budget of the Russian Federation covering 70% of the project cost. 

    The Utrenny terminal will ensure export shipment of 21.6 million tonnes of hydrocarbons under Arctic LNG 2 project which provides for construction of three LNG trains with the total annual capacity of 19.8 mtpa. The facility will also produce at least 1.6 mtpa of stable gas condensate.

    FSUE Hydrographic Company, a company of Rosatom from 2019, provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

    State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM has been a single infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route from 2018. It is in charge of organizing shipping, construction of infrastructure facilities, ensuring navigation and hydrographic support and safety in challenging Arctic conditions. The corporation supervises two federal projects: “Development of the Northern Sea Route” and Northern Sea Route - 2030, takes part in implementation of the NSR Development Plan until 2035 and the initiative of social and economic development of the Russian Federation until 2030 “Year-round Northern Sea Route”.  The authority of Rosatom’s NSR Directorate covers Atomflot, Hydrographic Company and Glavsevmorput.

