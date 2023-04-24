  • Home
  The version for the print
  • 2023 April 24 14:12

    USC considers it reasonable to incorporate Ship Electric Engineering & Technology Institute

    USC head also commented on the transfer of the controlling stake in Baltiysky Zavod to Rosatom

    United Shipbuilding Corporation considers it reasonable to incorporate Ship Electric Engineering & Technology Institute (TSNII SET), USC head Aleksey Rakhmanov said in his interview with Expert.

    According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, TSNII SET is engaged in serial production which is not its task. Aleksey Rakhmanov believes that it should be divided with the research subdivision to continue working at the premises of Krylov State Research Center while its production subdivision can be taken over by USC, either on its own or together with its partners such as Ruselprom.

    USC head also commented on the transfer of the controlling stake in Baltiysky Zavod to Rosatom. 91% of Baltiysky Zavod shipyard’s contracts are the contracts of Rosatom, he said adding that Rosatom was among the rescuers of Baltiysky Zavod. “If not for the orders from Rosatom at the moment when USC got the shipyard which was in the red, everything would be different,” he said.

    As IAA PortNews reported in November 2022, Baltiysky Zavod which was under USC control for slightly over a decade may soon step out beyond the range of USC interests and be partially controlled by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. In January 2023, USC head Aleksey Rakhmanov confirmed information on potential transfer of a 51-pct stock of Baltiysky Zavod to Rosatom.

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

