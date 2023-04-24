2023 April 24 12:14

FueLNG announces addition of LNG bunker vessel FueLNG Venosa

FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd and Shell Singapore Pte. Ltd., has named its newest addition to the fleet, the LNG bunker vessel FueLNG Venosa, at a ceremony held at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd., in Ulsan, South Korea, according to the company's release.



Built in Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd. and chartered from Korea Line LNG Co., Ltd., the FueLNG Venosa is a state-of-the-art LNG bunker vessel with a total capacity of 18,000 cbm, bringing significant economies of scale. The vessel is designed to facilitate safe and quick turnaround of vessels carrying out simultaneous cargo handling and bunkering operations; and is capable of bunkering different types of LNG fuel tanks. Besides bunkering operations, FueLNG Venosa shall provide gas-up and cool-down services to LNG carriers and LNG-fueled vessels after dry docking in Singapore or enroute to loading operations.



The naming of the FueLNG Venosa marks another significant step in FueLNG’s efforts to promote the use of LNG as a marine fuel and contribute to a more sustainable future for the shipping industry.