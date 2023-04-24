Port of Oakland posts results for March 2023

  • Home
    The Port of Oakland’s March total container volume increased 10.7% over February 2023 volume. Overall exports (loaded and empty containers) rose 13.1% compared to February 2023. Overall imports also rose by 7.9%.

    This March marks the first month since November 2020 that Port of Oakland loaded exports have outpaced full imports.

    The Port of Oakland is on a road to zero emissions from seaport operations. The Port recently approved a milestone environmental ordinance.

    Loaded exports dropped 6.1% in March 2023, with 65,635 TEUs (twenty-foot containers) versus 69,878 TEUs in March 2022. Empty exports declined 28.8%, registering 26,225 TEUs this March in contrast to 36,832 TEUs in March 2022.

    Full TEUs continue their downswing compared to March 2022, registering a 23.3% drop, with 125,946 TEU’s handled by the Port this March in contrast to 164,148 TEUs in March 2022.

    This year’s first quarter full TEU volume declined by 20.5% compared to the first quarter 2022.

    Loaded imports dropped 36%, with 60,311 TEUs transiting the Port, compared to 94,271 TEUs in March 2022. Empty imports rose 34.3%, as 18,097 TEUs passed through the port versus 13,479 TEUs in March 2022.

