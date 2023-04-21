2023 April 21 16:18

Excelerate Energy completes purchase of FSRU Sequoia

Excelerate Energy, Inc. has completed the purchase of the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) Sequoia for a purchase price of $265 million from Anemoesa Marine Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, according to the company's release. In March 2023, the company closed on an amended and restated $600 million senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $350 million revolving credit facility and a $250 million term loan. Proceeds from the term loan and cash on hand were used to purchase the FSRU Sequoia.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. The company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Helsinki, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC.