2023 April 21 12:17

Eureka, Crowley celebrate new office to advance renewable energy in California

Crowley has opened its first Wind Services office on the U.S. West Coast in Eureka, California, with a community event and ribbon-cutting that included a diverse array of regional leaders on Wednesday. The new office advances the partnership with the community to develop a terminal to serve as the West Coast’s first hub for offshore wind energy installation at the Port of Humboldt Bay, according to the company's release.



Crowley, a global logistics, maritime and energy solutions company, reached an agreement with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to build and operate the terminal. The company office is at the Carson Building in the historic Old Town of Eureka.



Services at the Humboldt Bay Offshore Wind Heavy Lift Marine Terminal will support tenants in the manufacturing, installation and operation of offshore wind floating platforms, the use of large heavy cargo vessels and provide crewing and marshalling services in the Pacific waters.



With federal and California setting goals to generate renewable energy from offshore wind, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management successfully awarded leases in December for five lease areas covering 373,268 total acres off the coast central and northern California. The Crowley-Humboldt terminal would support the personnel and services necessary to supply turbines and equipment as well as maintain the installations once operational. The leased areas have the potential to produce over 4.6 gigawatts of offshore wind energy, enough to power over 1.5 million homes.



Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy.