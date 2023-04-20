  • Home
  Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M'2023 fell by 6.8% Y-o-Y
  2023 April 20

    Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M’2023 fell by 6.8% Y-o-Y

    The port’s grain throughput fell by 11.1%

    In January-March 2023, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia fell by 6.8%, year-on-year, to 1.9 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

    In the reported period, handling of grain and cereal products fell by 11.1% to 827.1 tonnes, handling of construction materials rose by 15,7% to 175 thousand tonnes, wood pellets – by 13% to 102 thousand tonnes.

    Handling of oil products dropped by 9.6% to 100.2 thousand tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput sank 5.6 times, year-on-year, to 979 TEUs.

    In the reported period, the port serviced 15 thousand passengers, up 22%, year-on-year.

    The number of calls fell by 18% to 367.

    Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. In 2022, the port of Liepaja handled 14.7 million tonnes.

