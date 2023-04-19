2023 April 19 17:23

Port of Helsinki throughput in 3M’2023 fell by 5% YoY to 3.5 million tonnes

The port’s container throughput fell by 16%



In January-March 2023, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 3.5 million tonnes of cargo (-5%, year-on-year), the port's statistics says. According to the statement, handling of unitized cargo fell by 7.6% to 2.8 million tonnes, bulk cargo – up 25.5% to 390.7 thousand tonnes, other cargo – down 11.8% to 219.3 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 16% to 96.15 thousand TEU.

Turnover of trucks and semitrailers fell by 3.5% to 163.5 thousand units.

In the reported period, passenger traffic rose by 58.4% to 1.6 million people.

The number of ship calls rose by 5.2% to 1.758 calls.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2022, the port handled 15.18 mln t of cargo.