2023 April 19 12:10

Port of Weipa maintenance dredging set to begin

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) will soon begin maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa, according to the company's release.

NQBP Acting Chief Executive Officer Belinda Kenny said the dredge vessel TSHD Brisbane is due to begin work from early May 2023.



The maintenance dredging will be conducted in line with all approvals and permits, including a range of strict environmental conditions.

Environmental monitoring and management measures will also be implemented throughout the campaign to minimise the risk of any potential impacts on the marine environment.

NQBP has managed the annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa for more than 35 years.

Dredging will also be completed at Amrun on behalf of Rio Tinto.