2023 April 19 10:00

FSRU vessel berthed at the new offshore LNG terminal in Hong Kong

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) and The Hongkong Electric Co., Ltd (HK Electric) announced that a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessel has successfully berthed at the new offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Hong Kong waters following the completion of checks and clearance procedures, according to the company's release.

Final preparations are being made for the terminal to go into operation in mid-2023 as an initiative by the two power companies to help increase low-carbon power generation and support Hong Kong’s energy transition.

The offshore LNG terminal in the south-western waters of Hong Kong is first of its kind in the city. It has been developed and constructed jointly by CLP Power and HK Electric and will be operated by the Hong Kong LNG Terminal Limited (HKLTL), a joint venture between the two companies. Construction started in late 2020 and the marine jetty and subsea gas pipelines of the terminal have already been completed. Commissioning of equipment is under way and the terminal is scheduled for operation in mid-2023.

The FSRU vessel, which will be named Bauhinia Spirit, is the world’s largest with an overall length of 345 metres and an LNG storage capacity of 263,000m 3. HKLTL has signed a long- term time charter agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. The vessel will be moored at the jetty of the LNG terminal and be used to receive, store, and regasify LNG before it is supplied to CLP Power’s Black Point Power Station and HK Electric’s Lamma Power Station through two separate subsea gas pipelines.

The offshore LNG terminal will provide a long-term alternative source to meet Hong Kong’s need for fuel supply, which is crucial for enhancing the security of the city’s natural gas supply. It will also give the two power companies direct access to international LNG markets, strengthen their ability to source competitively-priced gas, reduce fuel costs, and ultimately benefit customers and Hong Kong as a whole.

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) is the Hong Kong utility subsidiary wholly owned by CLP Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. CLP Power operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer service to more than six million people in its supply area.

HK Electric has been powering Hong Kong for more than 130 years, providing an affordable, safe, reliable and clean electricity supply to customers on Hong Kong and Lamma Islands. HK Electric has reached an impeccable electricity supply reliability of over 99.9999% for 3 years in a row since 2020, with an average unplanned Customer Minutes Lost of less than half a minute.

Hong Kong LNG Terminal Limited (HKLTL) is a joint venture of Castle Peak Power Company Limited (CAPCO) and The Hongkong Electric Co., Ltd. (HK Electric). HKLTL develops, owns and operates a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Hong Kong and provides LNG regasification and related services to CAPCO and HK Electric.