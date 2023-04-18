  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 18 12:42

    Port Houston cargo volumes up 4% in March 2023

    Activity across Port Houston’s docks remains steady through March with total tonnage through the eight public terminals up 4% year to date, reaching 12,850,330 short tons, according to the company's release.

    In March, Port Houston continued to see significant demand in loaded export containers. Loaded export volumes at Port Houston reached 349,964 TEUs year-to-date, an increase of 26% in the first quarter of this year compared to last and 10% up compared to March 2022. In fact, this was the highest monthly volume for loaded exports in Port Houston’s history. Empty import volumes also increased by 111% for the month compared to March 2022, as carriers reposition containers to Houston to meet the high demand for resin and petrochemical exports.

    Port Houston is the U.S.’s number one port for resins exports, with a 59% share of U.S. resins exports and 73% share of U.S. PE exports in 2022. Despite a 3% decline in total TEUs in March, container volumes through Port Houston are on track to hit 1 million TEUs earlier in the year than ever before. In Q1 2023, Port Houston handled 934,031 TEUs, or an increase of 3% compared to last year.

    Port Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal is preparing for the arrival of three new STS cranes and the completion of Wharf 6 later this year. Port Houston’s Barbours Cut Container Terminal is also undergoing various improvements, with seven new RTGs arriving this November and seven in January 2024. In addition to planned $1.4 billion in landside infrastructure investments over the next five years, Port Houston recently announced the completion of the first segment of the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11.

    Segment 1A, which includes eleven and a half miles in the Bay, was completed on schedule and on budget and is expected to help increase safety, reduce congestion, and improve vessel transit times by approximately an hour by reducing daylight restrictions. Port Houston’s multipurpose facility also experienced strength in volumes in March, recording the best month for steel since 2015, at 461,552 tons and up 15% compared to the same month last year. The terminals also saw exponential growth in lumber, with an increase of 5,142% year-to-date, and auto import units were up 35% thus far this year compared to last.

    The Port of Houston, is the U.S.’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Houston  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 18

16:36 Trade turnover between Russia and India rose 2.6 times to over $35 billion in 2022
16:09 Andrey Buzinov, First Deputy General Director of USC, appointed as Acting General Director of Baltiysky Zavod
15:32 Svitzer turns to Caterpillar to switch its fleet to methanol
15:14 Shell completes restart of operations at the Pierce Field in the UK North Sea after major redevelopment to enable gas production
15:01 FESCO organizes transportation of Azot JSC products to Middle East, East and South-East Asia
14:58 CMA CGM enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire the logistics activities of the Bolloré Group
14:43 Shandong Shipping orders 12 CCUS-ready Kamsarmaxes in record deal
14:25 Saipem concludes the activities for the Seagreen project
14:07 Russian Railways reports 0.5-pct increase of international transportation to 141.7 miltin 1Q’23
13:52 Austal’s new artificial intelligence toolset ‘DeepMorpher’ enhances rapid digital prototyping of ship hulls
13:22 GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design of two new LNG carriers
13:00 VEB.RF provides RUB 4 billion for construction of port Lavna
12:42 Port Houston cargo volumes up 4% in March 2023
12:14 Panama bunker sales up to three-month high in March 2023 - Ship & Bunker
11:46 Andrey Veselov appointed as General Director of Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard
11:39 Port of Antwerp-Bruges total throughput down 4.5% to 68.7 million tonnes in Q1 2023
11:13 Konecranes delivers three RTGs to PSA Panama
10:35 DP World achieves record throughput at Dakar Container Terminal
10:04 NORDEN partner with 123Carbon to support the decarbonisation of customer supply chains
09:39 First vessel arrives at Shuwaikh Port following launch of service from Khalifa Port
09:23 FESCO and UTS set to develop transportation of chemical feedstock between Russia and South-East Asia

2023 April 17

19:05 Complete loss of Inmarsat services occurred in the Pacific region
18:27 Doha Port's tourist arrivals up by 166 percent in the 2022-2023 cruise season
18:04 Main reconstruction works start in the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
17:42 Engle Martin & Associates announces acquisition of a global provider of ocean marine, risk management
17:28 Two cruise ships use the shore power plant in Rostock-Warnemunde simultaneously for the first time
17:18 Results of Russian ports in 1Q’23: infographics and analytics
16:39 Global Ports and Phosagro to collaborate on fertilizers transhipment for export
16:03 Port of Port Hedland posts record 24-hour throughput
15:44 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 3M’2023 fell by 8.4% YoY
15:21 A network of transport and logistics centers is being created in 18 entities of Russia
15:02 Export freight rates from the Port of Valencia fall by 12.5% in March
14:42 DEME Offshore and Liftra join forces to develop innovative offshore installation methodology for next generation of wind turbines
14:22 TotalEnergies announces the delivery of a first liquefied natural gas cargo to the Dhamra LNG terminal
13:50 TransContainer and Lesofond expand transportation geography
13:32 Container freight rates from Asia for major destinations rise on-month in March 2023
13:12 LR award Mitsui with Approval in Principle for ammonia-fuelled gas carrier
12:43 Port of Rotterdam Authority offers site for green hydrogen plant with a capacity of up to 1 GW
12:40 RF Government determined priority areas of Russia’s technological sovereignty projects
12:23 G7 countries confirm 2050 target for net-zero shipping emissions - Ship & Bunker
11:45 MOL's 2nd LNG-fueled ferry enters service
11:39 State flag of the Russian Federation hoisted on crab catcher Omolon
11:14 Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,100 TEU vessel
10:46 KTZ and Shandong Port Group agreed to jointly develop container services and digital products
10:41 ADNOC announces the deployment of five new-build Very Large Gas Carriers
10:17 RF Government expands limits of Pevek seaport in Chukotka
10:04 CMA CGM to change terminal in Poland
09:35 MPA and Shell sign MoU to accelerate maritime decarbonisations efforts in Singapore
09:24 Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput in 1Q’23 fell by 48.8% YoY to 186 thousand TEU

2023 April 16

16:09 Austal Australia and Saildrone enter teaming agreement
14:03 Navigator announces fifth and final vessel acquisition under 60/40 JV with Greater Bay Gas
13:19 Singapore-registered ship "Success 9", located and crew safe
12:36 Port authority begins to roll out first of 72 new rail cars for service across path
11:54 ABP expands Port of Lowestoft with acquisition of former Quality Discounts site
10:28 PACT service for terminals and agents in the Port of Amsterdam
09:47 ADNOC L&S expands its shipping fleet with five VLGCs

2023 April 15

15:19 International cruise season kicks off in Helsinki
13:11 Nova Scotia green hydrogen and ammonia facility receives Environmental Approval
11:53 Bangladesh's RPGCL to import two LNG cargoes from TotalEnergies - Reuters
10:42 ClassNK issues approval in principle for conversion plan of medium-sized SEP vessel jointly developed by TOA Corporation, NSY, and JMU