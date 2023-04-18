  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Antwerp-Bruges total throughput down 4.5% to 68.7 million tonnes in Q1 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 18 11:39

    Port of Antwerp-Bruges total throughput down 4.5% to 68.7 million tonnes in Q1 2023

    The total throughput of Port of Antwerp-Bruges amounted to 68.7 million metric tonnes in the first quarter, a drop of 4.5% compared with the same period last year, according to the company's release.

    This decline is due to the still complex geopolitical and macroeconomic context, which has led to a decline in the container segment and significant shifts in cargo flows. To keep responding to these demands, the port is committed to sustainable growth together with new and existing pioneers.

    Operational challenges at container terminals and congestion have slowly declined since the third quarter of 2022. Economic uncertainty and inflation led to a global slowdown in demand for container shipping and the cancellation of sailings, particularly those from the Far East.

    Conventional general cargo throughput volumes are in line with the pre-COVID-19 period, but down 19.8% compared to a very strong first quarter in 2022, when a robust post-COVID-19 recovery resulted in high throughput figures. The slowing economy is accompanied by a decline in steel demand. This caused a 21.9% drop in throughput of steel, both in incoming and outgoing flows.

    The dry bulk segment is down 7.3%. This is mainly due to the decline in fertilisers, the largest product group within dry bulk. Although the production of these has been increasing since March due to the fall in energy prices, overall throughput of fertilisers was still down 26.4% during the first quarter. In turn, the continued high demand for coal for power generation translated into throughput that was almost three times higher than in the same period last year. Throughput of sand and gravel also increased (+9.3%).

    The liquid bulk segment posted growth of 0.5%. Besides an increase in the throughput of LNG (+23.3%), partly as an alternative to natural gas via pipelines from Russia, there was also growth in the throughput of diesel, fuel oil and energy gases. Chemical throughput is picking up compared to the last quarter of 2022, when high energy prices resulted in lower production rates or complete stoppages, but still remains 21.3% below the record of the first quarter of last year.

    Roll-on/roll-off traffic is maintaining the status quo, but within the new-car segment there is a resurgence. The first quarter of 2023, saw 904,901 new cars shipped in and out, up 7.2% from 2022. Throughput of all transport equipment has grown by 4.3%, while unaccompanied cargo (excluding containers) is showing a decrease (-2.4%.) The share of these volumes related to the United Kingdom fell by 5.6% in the first quarter, while traffic to and from Ireland increased by 14.2%.

    Port of Antwerp-Bruges is and remains the largest car port in the world. The terminals have a total area of more than 400 hectares with a parking capacity of 210,000 units. Cars from all major brands in the automotive sector pass through and, for many brands, Port of Antwerp-Bruges is the intercontinental and European hub.

    In the first 3 months of 2023, Zeebrugge welcomed 29 cruise ships. Efforts to spread cruise tourism throughout the year are thus delivering a new first-quarter record.

    In the first quarter, 4,946 ocean-going vessels called at the port, down 3.7%. The gross tonnage of these vessels fell by 3.8%.

    The company will work with Port of Antwerp-Bruges on joint development/fulfilment on the basis of renewable energy, among other things. This marks another important step towards a climate-neutral economy. In order to remain a top-class world port, the port must prioritise efficient infrastructure and additional container capacity.

    The process of modernising and deepening the Europa Terminal, which has now begun, will ensure that the latest generation of mega-ships can continue to call at this location. This trend of using ever larger container ships will become even clearer in the coming weeks as records are successively broken by visits by the MSC Tessa (24,116 TEU), the OCCL Spain (24,188 TEU) and the MSC Loreto (24,346 TEU).

Другие новости по темам: Port of Antwerp-Bruges  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 18

16:36 Trade turnover between Russia and India rose 2.6 times to over $35 billion in 2022
16:09 Andrey Buzinov, First Deputy General Director of USC, appointed as Acting General Director of Baltiysky Zavod
15:32 Svitzer turns to Caterpillar to switch its fleet to methanol
15:14 Shell completes restart of operations at the Pierce Field in the UK North Sea after major redevelopment to enable gas production
15:01 FESCO organizes transportation of Azot JSC products to Middle East, East and South-East Asia
14:58 CMA CGM enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire the logistics activities of the Bolloré Group
14:43 Shandong Shipping orders 12 CCUS-ready Kamsarmaxes in record deal
14:25 Saipem concludes the activities for the Seagreen project
14:07 Russian Railways reports 0.5-pct increase of international transportation to 141.7 miltin 1Q’23
13:52 Austal’s new artificial intelligence toolset ‘DeepMorpher’ enhances rapid digital prototyping of ship hulls
13:22 GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design of two new LNG carriers
13:00 VEB.RF provides RUB 4 billion for construction of port Lavna
12:42 Port Houston cargo volumes up 4% in March 2023
12:14 Panama bunker sales up to three-month high in March 2023 - Ship & Bunker
11:46 Andrey Veselov appointed as General Director of Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard
11:39 Port of Antwerp-Bruges total throughput down 4.5% to 68.7 million tonnes in Q1 2023
11:13 Konecranes delivers three RTGs to PSA Panama
10:35 DP World achieves record throughput at Dakar Container Terminal
10:04 NORDEN partner with 123Carbon to support the decarbonisation of customer supply chains
09:39 First vessel arrives at Shuwaikh Port following launch of service from Khalifa Port
09:23 FESCO and UTS set to develop transportation of chemical feedstock between Russia and South-East Asia

2023 April 17

19:05 Complete loss of Inmarsat services occurred in the Pacific region
18:27 Doha Port's tourist arrivals up by 166 percent in the 2022-2023 cruise season
18:04 Main reconstruction works start in the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
17:42 Engle Martin & Associates announces acquisition of a global provider of ocean marine, risk management
17:28 Two cruise ships use the shore power plant in Rostock-Warnemunde simultaneously for the first time
17:18 Results of Russian ports in 1Q’23: infographics and analytics
16:39 Global Ports and Phosagro to collaborate on fertilizers transhipment for export
16:03 Port of Port Hedland posts record 24-hour throughput
15:44 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 3M’2023 fell by 8.4% YoY
15:21 A network of transport and logistics centers is being created in 18 entities of Russia
15:02 Export freight rates from the Port of Valencia fall by 12.5% in March
14:42 DEME Offshore and Liftra join forces to develop innovative offshore installation methodology for next generation of wind turbines
14:22 TotalEnergies announces the delivery of a first liquefied natural gas cargo to the Dhamra LNG terminal
13:50 TransContainer and Lesofond expand transportation geography
13:32 Container freight rates from Asia for major destinations rise on-month in March 2023
13:12 LR award Mitsui with Approval in Principle for ammonia-fuelled gas carrier
12:43 Port of Rotterdam Authority offers site for green hydrogen plant with a capacity of up to 1 GW
12:40 RF Government determined priority areas of Russia’s technological sovereignty projects
12:23 G7 countries confirm 2050 target for net-zero shipping emissions - Ship & Bunker
11:45 MOL's 2nd LNG-fueled ferry enters service
11:39 State flag of the Russian Federation hoisted on crab catcher Omolon
11:14 Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,100 TEU vessel
10:46 KTZ and Shandong Port Group agreed to jointly develop container services and digital products
10:41 ADNOC announces the deployment of five new-build Very Large Gas Carriers
10:17 RF Government expands limits of Pevek seaport in Chukotka
10:04 CMA CGM to change terminal in Poland
09:35 MPA and Shell sign MoU to accelerate maritime decarbonisations efforts in Singapore
09:24 Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput in 1Q’23 fell by 48.8% YoY to 186 thousand TEU

2023 April 16

16:09 Austal Australia and Saildrone enter teaming agreement
14:03 Navigator announces fifth and final vessel acquisition under 60/40 JV with Greater Bay Gas
13:19 Singapore-registered ship "Success 9", located and crew safe
12:36 Port authority begins to roll out first of 72 new rail cars for service across path
11:54 ABP expands Port of Lowestoft with acquisition of former Quality Discounts site
10:28 PACT service for terminals and agents in the Port of Amsterdam
09:47 ADNOC L&S expands its shipping fleet with five VLGCs

2023 April 15

15:19 International cruise season kicks off in Helsinki
13:11 Nova Scotia green hydrogen and ammonia facility receives Environmental Approval
11:53 Bangladesh's RPGCL to import two LNG cargoes from TotalEnergies - Reuters
10:42 ClassNK issues approval in principle for conversion plan of medium-sized SEP vessel jointly developed by TOA Corporation, NSY, and JMU