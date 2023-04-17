2023 April 17 18:04

Main reconstruction works start in the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

Image source: Rostransmodernizatsia

Main construction and assembling works have started in the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, says Rostransmodernizatsia. The facilities are to be put into operation upon completion of the reconstruction works in December 2024.

According to Igor Gurov, General Director of Rostransmodernizatsia, the reconstruction of two berths, No 9 an No 10, is give an extra impulse to the social and economic development of the region.

The port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is of strategic importance. Located in the non-freezing bay near the Northern Sea Route, it has convenient anchorage points and transshipment facilities including terminal specialized for handling of various cargoes. The capacity expansion is conducted parallel to improvement of the navigation safety and application of more environmentally friendly technologies.

Modernization of Russian seaports is foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI). It is to increase the capacity of the largest ports in the country, including the ports of the Far East Basin.

General Contractor under the project is Rotek JSC.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, the value of contract with Rotek JSC is RUB 1.32 million

Photos contributed by Rostransmodernizatsia