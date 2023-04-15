2023 April 15 15:19

International cruise season kicks off in Helsinki

Two maiden calls are expected in Helsinki this season

MS Bolette is arriving today in Hernesaari and the vessel call marks the opening of the international cruise season in Helsinki. Ninety-three vessel calls have been booked in advance for the season, which lasts until October, Port of Helsinki said.



An estimated 120,000 international cruise passengers will be arriving to learn more about our country and the sights, services and events in Helsinki and the metropolitan area.



International cruise traffic on the Baltic Sea is facing major challenges due to the geopolitical situation, and no major growth is expected soon.



Two maiden calls are expected in Helsinki this season: the vessel opening the season, MS Bolette, arriving Sunday, Apr. 15 and MS Riviera, arriving on Sept. 8.



The busiest cruise days next summer seem to be 29 May and 2 July with three international cruise ships visiting quays in Helsinki in addition to the normal liner traffic.