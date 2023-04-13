2023 April 13 10:14

Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 32% to 1,837,094 TEUs in Q1 2023

The Port of Los Angeles processed 623,234 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in March, closing out a soft first quarter. For the first three months of 2023, the Port of Los Angeles handled 1,837,094 TEUs, down 32% compared to 2022, which was the best Q1 in the Port’s history, according to the company's release.



March 2023 loaded imports reached 319,962 TEUs, down 35% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 98,276 TEUs, a decline of 12% compared to last year. Empty containers landed at 204,996 TEUs, a 42% year-over-year decline.



The Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 23 consecutive years. In 2022, the Port facilitated $311 billion in trade and handled a total of 9.9 million container units, the second busiest calendar year in the Port’s 116-year history.