2023 April 12 10:24

Unidentified persons board the Singapore-registered vessel off the Abidjan Coast

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) received a report that a Singapore-registered oil tanker, SUCCESS 9, was boarded by unidentified persons at about 300 nautical miles off the Abidjan Coast, Cote d’lvoire on 10 April 2023 at about 10 pm (Singapore time). There are 20 crew of various nationalities onboard the vessel, of which one of them is a Singapore citizen.

MPA is working closely with the ship owner, Monrovia Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and the Information Fusion Centre at the Changi Command and Control Centre to monitor the situation and render the necessary assistance.