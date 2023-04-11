FCS’ IT resources under a cyberattack
Customs officers performing customs formalities had to revert to paperwork at checkpoints
Inspectors performing customs formalities at checkpoints had to revert to traditional paperwork. This afternoon, the FCS e-declarations centre has resumed electronic documents processing.
FCS notified foreign economic activity participants that the FCS UAIS is not fully operational, the e-declarations submission will be limited. “This is necessary for the priority of auto-registration and auto-release,” the FCS said.
Participants of foreign economic activity are advised to contact the regional FCS departments if they have any questions.