2023 April 11 12:01

PD Ports develops partnership with Ellerman City Liners with addition of new Polish service

PD Ports expanded its partnership with Ellerman City Liners to include a new weekly service from Gdynia, Poland, in to Teesport, according to the company's release.

The dedicated short sea service, which will also call at Tilbury during its rotation, offers customers fast and reliable transit times of three-four days, building on the success of the Iberian route, announced in December.

The first departure from Poland is due to take place on 28th April, with arrival at Teesport on 2nd May, and demonstrates continued demand for shippers recognising Teesport as the port of choice for UK imports and exports.