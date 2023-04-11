2023 April 11 10:51

Euroseas announces delivery of feeder containership

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, has taken delivery of its M/V Gregos, an eco 2,800 teu feeder containership newbuilding from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in South Korea, according to the company's release.

The vessel is EEDI Phase 3 compliant and equipped with a Tier III engine and other sustainability linked features including installation of AMP (alternative maritime power). The acquisition was financed with a combination of own funds and a sustainability-linked loan provided by Eurobank S.A. Following its delivery, M/V Gregos commenced a thirty-six to forty month charter with Asyad Lines.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. The company has a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 18 containerships have a cargo capacity of 56,061 teu. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 teu.