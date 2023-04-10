2023 April 10 19:04

Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 3.9% in 1Q’23

Image source: Russian Railways’ Telegram



In January-March 2023, Russian Railways’ loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 3.9%, year-on-year, to 86.2 million tonnes. Loading of cargo bound for the North-Western ports of Russia rose by 9.4% to 34 million tonnes, for the Far East ports – by 4.1% to 29.3 million tonnes, according to Russian Railways.

The highest growth was registered in shipments of export grain (2.2 times to 3.3 million tonnes), chemicals and soda (1.4 times to 540.7 thousand tonnes), coal (+12.7% to 47.6 million tonnes).

In the reported period, the highest growth was registered in loading of export coal bound for the North-Western ports – up 1.5 times to 15.6 million tonnes. As for the loading of export cargo bound for the ports of Russia’s South grain surged 2.2 times to 3.3 million tonnes, chemicals 1.4 times to 125.9 thousand tonnes, fertilizers – by 17.8% to 876 thousand tonnes. In the segment of cargo bound for the Far East ports, the growth was driven by coal – up 4.8% to 24.4 million tonnes.

In general, coal accounted for 55.3%, oil cargo – 22.1%, fertilizers – 5.9%, ferrous metal – 4.9%, grain – 3.9%, ore – 1.5% of the total export flow.