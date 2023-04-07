2023 April 7 17:10

Los Angeles, Long Beach port terminals temporarily shut on labor shortage

The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach closed Thursday because of a manpower shortage that may have been exacerbated by drawn-out labor talks.

The port terminals were shut as of 5 pm local time because of a shortage of labor, according to notices sent to the trucking community that were viewed by Bloomberg News. It’s unclear when they will reopen. Ian Weiland, chief operating officer of Long Beach-based logistics company, Junction Collaborative Transports, confirmed the closures in a LinkedIn post.

Talks began over a new labor contract for West Coast dockworkers last May, and Thursday’s closures come as cargo volumes drop sharply at the Southern California ports from peak levels a year ago. The threat of union unrest has spurred retailers, manufacturers and other importers to avoid potential shipping snarls by diverting goods to East and Gulf coast.

The Pacific Maritime Association, which speaks for terminal operators and ocean carriers, declined to comment. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union, which represents about 22,000 dockworkers on the West Coast, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.