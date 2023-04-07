2023 April 7 17:01

Cargo turnover through KTZ network in 1Q’2023 increased by 7%

Over 61.5 million tons of cargo was transported through the KTZ network in the first quarter of 2023, according to press office of NC KTZ JSC. In Kazakhstan - 39.3 million tons, 22.2 million tons were sent for export. Tariff freight turnover increased by 7% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 64.4 billion ton-km. In transit traffic it increased by 34.3%. This became possible due to changes in logistics and an increase in the distance of transportation.

Transportation of socially significant goods (coal and grain) remains under the special control of KTZ. In January-March 2023, 28.5 million tons of hard coal were loaded by the railway, 20.3 million tons were delivered to Kazakhstanis. 8.2 million tons of solid fuel were shipped for export.

According to the results of the first quarter, about 3 million tons of grain were loaded, which is 10.2% higher than last year. Export of grain increased by 7% and amounted to 2.3 million tons. The transportation of grinding products increased by 20.7%, up to 879 thousand tons. Exports grew by 39.3% to 665 thousand tons.

In the first quarter, transportation of chemical fertilizers increased by 12.8% (1.1 million tons), oil cargo by 5% (4.5 million tons), construction cargo by 15% (2.6 million tons).

The export of non-ferrous and sulfur ore increased by 7.7% (842 thousand tons), oil cargo by 3% (1.2 million tons), chemical fertilizers by 13.2% (290 thousand tons), construction cargo by 63 % (67 thousand tons).

Despite the congestion of the infrastructure, KTZ completed the set priority tasks.