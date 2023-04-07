2023 April 7 16:05

DNV and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation sign MoU to support sustainability program

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, strengthened its commitment to tackling climate change through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) made with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) to support their effort to set science-based targets for their net zero goals, according to the company's release. EGPC is setting these targets within the framework of the “Egypt Vision 2030” national plan to reach the country’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in line with the 1.5°C pathway of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The purpose of this agreement is to provide technical advisory support to establish EGPC’s strategy and execute its plan to align with Egypt Vision 2030, covering all dimensions of the country’s SDGs. Both parties will identify the economic, social, and environmental risks, opportunities and impacts of EGPC’s activities for all relevant stakeholders, work on enhancing EGPC’s reporting system and build awareness on sustainable development reporting.

Moreover, DNV will support the company in delivering studies related to net zero emission and carbon capture, utilization and storage projects, as well as deliver training programs for EGPC sustainability committee, management & affiliated companies.





