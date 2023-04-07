2023 April 7 15:13

Port of Rotterdam Authority increases share in Rotterdam Shore Power

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has increased its share in Rotterdam Shore Power B.V. (RSP), a joint venture of Eneco and the Port Authority, from 20 to 50 percent, according to the company's release. The partners, which now have an equal share, plan to further accelerate and expand the supply of shore power in the port in the coming years to further reduce CO2- and nitrogen emissions and improve air quality.



Rotterdam Shore Power develops, invests and operates shore power installations for the terminals in the port so that ships can switch off their diesel generators during mooring in order to prevent the emission of particulate matter, nitrogen and CO2.

RSP has been providing shore power for Heerema's ships in the Caland Canal since 2022, at the time supported in part by the municipality of Rotterdam. A new substation was built for this project to provide 20 megawatt hours of electricity from wind – the equivalent of the power consumption of 15,000 households. Projects have also been started at Boskalis (Waalhaven) and DFDS Ferries (Vlaardingen).

In the coming years, RSP wants to further expand its offer in the port, so that by 2028 all deep-sea container terminals are equipped with shore power. This can reduce emissions by 200,000 tons of CO2 and 2,500 tons of nitrogen per year. With this ambition, Rotterdam is leaping ahead of anticipating EU rules that prescribe the use of shore power for container ships and passenger ships by 2030.



