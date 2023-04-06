2023 April 6 10:55

Volume of goods transported on South-Eastern Railways using Freight Express technology rose over tenfold in 1Q’23

In the first quarter of the current year, 69 freight trains were dispatched to South-Eastern Railways using the Freight Express technology and transported 189,600 tons of grain, more than 10 times greater than during the same period last year, according to Russian Railways.

Such freight trains with a fixed departure and arrival time currently operate on the rail network in 21 permanent directions. The most popular routes are: Podkletnoye (Voronezh region) – Novotroitsk (Orenburg region), Grafskaya (Voronezh region) – Novorossiysk and Tamala (Penza region) – Novorossiysk, according to the Corporate Communications Service of South Eastern Railways.

The Freight Express service is based on the technology of freight transportation in accordance with an agreed timetable. It allows clients to combine the wagons of several consignors into one block train which follows a special timetable to the destination station without the need to handle or process the cargo en route.