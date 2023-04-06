2023 April 6 10:31

Kamchatka is a promising logistics hub - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kamchatka is a promising logistics hub in view of the Northern Sea Route development and the progress in the international cooperation with the APR countries and Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the exhibition in the cultural center in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which was dedicated to Kamchatka. Vladimir Solodov, Governor of the Kamchatka Territory, said in his turn that the region’s foreign trade activities are based on the partnership with China, Korean Republic and Japan which account for about 80% of the entire foreign trade.

The regional authorities earlier announced the need to develop the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky as an anchor hub of the federal significance on the Northern Sea Route.