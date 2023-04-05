2023 April 5 17:10

MacGregor receives a repeat order for RoRo equipment for Pure Car and Truck Carriers for Grimaldi Group

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a significant repeat order with a total value of more than EUR 20 million for comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for a total of five Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC) vessels, according to the company's release.

These vessels will be built at China Merchant Heavy Industries for Grimaldi Group. This deal will extend MacGregor’s supply of RoRo equipment from five to ten of Grimaldi’s new PCTC vessels.

The orders were booked into Cargotec’s 2023 first quarter orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the shipowner between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2026.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply and installation support of RoRo and car deck equipment to all of the five ordered vessels. The equipment includes quarter stern ramps, internal ramps, covers and doors, both liftable and electrical hoisted car decks. MacGregor’s equipment is designed for multi purpose use with a high level of flexibility.

The vessels have a loading capacity of over 9,000 CEU and have been designed to transport Electric Vehicles. The vessels have received the Ammonia Ready class notation by Rina, which certifies that the ships have been designed and will be built to be later converted to use ammonia as marine fuel. The vessels will also be equipped with mega lithium batteries, solar panels and shore connection, which will allow them to achieve the Zero Emission in Port. Another main technical innovations are the air lubrication system, an innovative propulsion and optimized hull design, which aim to reduce the carbon footprint.



MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea. MacGregor is part of Cargotec.