2023 April 5 13:55

Cryogas-Vysotsk produced 707 million tonnes of LNG in 2022

In 2022, Cryogas-Vysotsk operated at 107% of its nameplate capacity and produced 707 mt of LNG, according to NOVATEK’s Annual Report. Since the commencement of operation in 2019, the project has shipped a total of 2.34 mmt of LNG, with 446 LNG tankers and over 6,300 trucks loaded.

120 tankers and around 3,100 trucks were loaded in 2022 to deliver a total of 682 mt of LNG. 2,100 truckloads were delivered to the domestic market.

“In order to increase the design capacity of the plant from the current 660 mt to 820 mt of LNG per year, we begun the construction of a booster compressor station with a capacity of 2.5 MW. At the end of 2022, working documentation was being developed, orders for basic equipment were placed. In 2022, construction of the second LNG truck loading bay for road transport at the CryogasVysotsk LNG plant began. Since 2022, Cryogas-Vysotsk has been using “green” electricity for its activities, which is produced at wind farms located within the Russian Federation. The purchase of “green” electricity allows NOVATEK to reduce its carbon footprint of LNG produced at the plant,” reads the document.

Cryogas-Vysotsk is NOVATEK’s first medium-scale LNG project. The Cryogas-Vysotsk project company is owned by NOVATEK (51%) and Gazprombank (49%). The plant with a nameplate capacity of 660 mt of LNG per annum located in the North-West of Russia near the Gulf of Finland 140 km away from St. Petersburg comprises two 330 mtpa liquefaction trains. The project’s infrastructure includes a jetty that can handle 30 mcm LNG carriers and bunkering vessels, and a truck loading bay. The project targets small- and medium-scale LNG deliveries in LNG trucks and gas carriers. Commercial LNG loadings started in 2019.