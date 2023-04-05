2023 April 5 13:18

NOVATEK sold 8.5 bcm of gas in 2022

The company sold 80 large-scale LNG tanker cargos from the Yamal LNG plant

In 2022, NOVATEK sold 8.5 bcm of gas (6.0 mmt of LNG), according to the company’s Annual Report. NOVATEK continues working towards building up supplies, particularly to friendly countries.

“We sold 80 large-scale LNG tanker cargos from the Yamal LNG plant (including regasified LNG) totaling 7.9 bcm of gas (5.6 mmt of LNG), which is a 6.9% increase year on year, as well as 0.1 bcm of boil-off gas. In the small-scale and mid-scale LNG markets, the Company sold 73 tanker cargos of LNG (including regasified LNG) as well as more than 600 truckloads aggregating 0.5 bcm of gas (0.4 mmt of LNG),” reads the document.

According to the report, the company is negotiating additional supplies with both existing and new customers, including those from friendly countries, seeking new market areas, and considering ramping up LNG transshipment in the Murmansk Region in order to streamline logistics.

The Company is further ramping up cargo turnover via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and is working to extend the navigation window for eastbound LNG deliveries from its Arctic projects via this route. In 2022, the port of Sabetta shipped 32 LNG cargoes via the NSR’s eastern sector to Asia-Pacific both under long-term contracts and as part of spot optimizations.

Based on the experimental early and late eastbound voyages via the NSR in 2021 and the shipping expertise gained, LNG was also delivered to Asia-Pacific outside the traditional navigation season in 2022.

In 2022, 15 ship-to-ship transshipment operations were completed at the LNG transshipment point near the Kildin Island in the Murmansk Region. In late 2022, similar ship-to-ship facilities commenced operation at the LNG transshipment terminal in the Kamchatka Territory. Transshipment development projects enable the Company to gain in-house expertise as well as the ability to transship LNG in Russia and streamline the operation of its unique fleet of Arctic-class carriers.