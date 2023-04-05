2023 April 5 12:26

NOVATEK’s Ust-Luga Complex processed 6.9 million tonnes of stable gas condensate in 2022

As the complex reached full processing capacity the company transshipped stable gas condensate to the export markets by sea

In 2022, the Gas Condensate Fractionation and Transshipment Complex (the “Ust-Luga Complex”) processed 6,943 mt of stable gas condensate into 6,825 mt of end products, including 4,208 mt of light and heavy naphtha, 1,052 mt of jet fuel and 1,487 mt of ship fuel component (fuel oil) and gasoil, 78 thousand tons of LPG, according to PAO NOVATEK Annual Report.

“The Ust-Luga Complex is implementing construction of a hydrocracker unit and capacity expansion of the complex. The launch will increase the depth of processing of stable gas condensate into higher grade value-added petroleum products. In 2022, the main construction works were completed and commissioning (individual tests of equipment and hydrostatic tests of pipelines) began,” reads the report.

According to the report, high value-added petroleum products produced at the Ust-Luga Complex have a significant positive impact on the profitability of the company’s liquid hydrocarbons sales.

The Gas Condensate Fractionation and Transshipment Complex (the “Ust-Luga Complex”) is located at the all-season port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea. The Ust-Luga Complex processes stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, ship fuel component (fuel oil) and gasoil, and enables us to ship the value-added petroleum products to international markets. The Ust-Luga Complex also allows for transshipment of stable gas condensate to the export markets. After launching in 2013, the complex improved our logistics and reduced transportation costs.