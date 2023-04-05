2023 April 5 10:11

Swan Hellenic takes delivery of SH Diana from the Helsinki Shipyard

Swan Hellenic took delivery of SH Diana from the Helsinki Shipyard on Friday the 31st of March. Swan Hellenic’s newest and largest ship is en-route in the Baltic and will pass through the Kiel Canal tomorrow night, according to the company's release.

SH Diana is now sailing to Palermo for her inaugural cultural expedition cruise, the ten-night Mysteries of Carthage and the Moors, which will take her guests to explore some of the most fascinating locations in North Africa before crossing the “Pillars of Hercules” to Seville and Lisbon. Departing Lisbon on the 25th of April, the nine-night Historic Ports of the Western Seaboard will see her hugging the coasts of Spain, France, Belgium and the Netherlands to reach Amsterdam.

Helsinki Shipyard Oy is located in the capital of Finland and specializes in shipbuilding technology and building of special vessels for demanding conditions and routes. The shipyard has a long tradition and unmatched expertise in designing and building of icebreakers and other high ice-class vessels for operations in cold environment. In addition to the arctic know-how, our specialization covers also passenger ferries and cruise ships.

The shipyard operations date back 155 years to when Helsingfors Skeppsdocka was authorized to open a shipyard in Hietalahti on the 4th of March 1865. The shipyard is renowned as a pioneer in Finnish shipbuilding, a substantial employer and part of the history and landscape of the City of Helsinki.



Swan Hellenic’s purpose-built ships feature elegant Scandi-design interiors, extensive outdoor spaces and dedicated expedition facilities. SH Minerva and SH Vega, two new 5-star Polar Code PC 5 expedition cruise ships with ice-strengthened hulls, launched in December 2021 and July 2022 respectively, each accommodate 152 guests in 76 spacious suites and staterooms, the majority with large balconies. A slightly larger PC 6 ice-class vessel, SH Diana, accommodating 192 guests in the same distinctive comfort and style in 96 staterooms and suites, will be arriving in May 2023.



Headquartered in Cyprus with offices in London, Dusseldorf, Monaco, Fort Lauderdale (serving the North American market), Hong Kong (serving Greater China, India and South-East Asia), Sydney (serving Australia-New Zealand) and Copenhagen (serving Scandinavia and Iceland), together with a partnership serving Japan, Swan Hellenic supports the travel trade with local specialist partners to provide customers with expert personal service worldwide.