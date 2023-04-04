2023 April 4 12:58

Yamal LNG project shipped 32 batches of LNG by NSR to APR countries in 2022

15 ship-to-ship operations were held in the Kildin Strait

In 2022, 32 batches of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were delivered by the Northern Sea Route (Northern Sea Route) to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region from the Yamal LNG project, according to the annual report of NOVATEK. A total of 284 tankers with LNG (20.7 million tonnes) and 20 tankers with stable gas condensate (0.8 million tonnes) were shipped over the year.

From the launching of the project in 2017, more than 85 million tonnes of LNG was shipped, or 1,174 tanker baches. In 2022, 15 operations on ship-to-ship transshipment of LNG produced in Russia were held in the Kildin Strait of the Barents Sea.

According to the report, 15 unique LNG tankers of Arc7 class were built specially for navigation on the Northern Sea Route without icebreaker assistance under the Yamal LNG project.

Loading of Yamal LNG facilities in 2022 reached 120% of the nominal capacity. The plant was operating at its technological maximum. It produced 21 million tonnes of LNG and 0.8 million tonnes of stable gas condensate.

As of 31 December 2022, proven reserves according to the SEC standards are 643 billion cbm of gas and 20 million tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons. PRMS reserves are 923 billion cbm of gas and 36 million tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons. The plan’s design capacity is 17.4 million tonnes of LNG per year (three technological trains of 5.5 million tonnes each and one train of 0.9 million tonnes).

Yamal LNG is a large-scale LNG project of NOVATEK. The company’s joint venture Yamal LNG, LLC is the project operator and the assets owner. The resource base of the project is the South-Tambey gas condensate field on the Yamal peninsula.