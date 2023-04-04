2023 April 4 10:41

J. Lauritzen orders two methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulk carriers in partnership with Cargill

J. Lauritzen has recently signed letter of intent for construction of minimum two methanol dual-fuel 81,200 dwt Kamsarmax bulk carriers, which will be built by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, Japan, and be capable of trading with zero carbon emissions when powered by green methanol, and bio diesel.

The vessels will be among the very first zero emission capable bulk carriers in the world, and they will be fully owned by a newly established entity named “Lauritzen NexGen Shipping” which J. Lauritzen and Lauritzen Bulkers will use as a platform for further investments in zero carbon emission and future proof assets for the shipping industry.

The vessels are ordered in a partnership with Cargill, who will be operating the vessels for a minimum period of seven years.

The partnership is facilitated by Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP), who will also be involved in operating and further developing the partnership.