  • Home
  • News
  • Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 declined by 0.8% YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 3 10:43

    Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 declined by 0.8% YoY

    Image source: Russian Railways

    In March, loading rose by 2.3%

    In January-March 2023, the network of Russian Railways loaded 305.5 million tonnes of cargo, down 0.8%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

    In the reported period, Russian Railways loaded 91.8 million tonnes of coal (+0.7%, year-on-year); 2.8 million tonnes of coke (-2.1%); 55.2 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products (-2.1%); 28.1 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-3.2%); 16.6 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-7.5%); 2.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-13.6%); 15.2 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (-4.9%); 4.6 million tonnes of cement (-3.9%); 6.9 million tonnes of timber (-21.6%); 7.6 million tonnes of grain (+36%); 31 million tonnes of construction cargo (+17.5%); 4.3 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+1%); 5.4 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-13.1%); 6.2 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-25.2%); 28.1 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (flat, year-on-year).

    From the beginning of the year, freight turnover rose by 2.6% to 677.3 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 1.6% to 842.8 billion ton-km.

    In March, loading totaled 109.1 million tonnes, up 2.3%, year-on-year. Freight turnover rose by 0.7% to 236.3 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose 0.4% to 293.9 billion ton-km.

Другие новости по темам: Russian Railways  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 3

12:08 Oboronlogistics' ferries increased cargo transportation by Ust-Luga–Baltiysk railway ferry line in March 2023
11:52 Port of Rotterdam Authority and APM Terminals sign the agreement for over 1 billion euros for the expansion of Maasvlakte II container terminal
11:14 Saipem concludes new offshore EPCI contracts and FEED contracts totalling approximately 650 million USD
10:43 Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 declined by 0.8% YoY
10:17 Commercial Port of Vladivostok put into operation new container yard
09:29 North-South ITC cargo traffic in Q1’23 doubled to 2.3 million tonnes

2023 April 2

16:19 Altera Infrastructure and Wintershall Dea awarded license to develop CO2 storage on Norwegian continental shelf
14:22 Strategic Marine unveils new shipyard facility in Singapore
13:44 BW Offshore announces short-term contract extension for two FPSOs
12:16 Austal USA launches USNS CODY (EPF14) and Kingsville (LCS 36)
11:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority and APM Terminals sign agreement for over EUR 1 billion expansion of Maasvlakte II container terminal
10:08 HII secures contract for the detail design and construction of amphibious transport dock LPD 32

2023 April 1

15:32 IMO: Portugal accedes to ship recycling convention
14:19 CNC' new service will enhance connectivity to Indonesia
13:51 Osaka Gas and MHI to collaborate in CO2 value chain development for CCUS
12:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces new port coverage between North Europe, North America and Latin America with its CES service
11:41 DEME presents its first Annual Report since listing on Euronext Brussels
10:17 Guinea’s Winning Logistics bolsters its bauxite handling fleet with two more Konecranes barge cranes

2023 March 31

18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:06 Med Marine delivers the “MV Pate” to Kenya Shipyard
17:36 Damietta Port receives 40,241 tons of Russian wheat
17:16 Jinling Shipyard secures six methanol bunkering vessels
16:54 30 thousand tonnes of coal bound for China to be transported by Yenisey and NSR this navigation season
16:40 Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins 240.1 bln-won order for 4 product carriers
16:15 Kaiun Kaisha announces delivery of “Oceanus Aurora”
15:41 Norsepower and IINO Lines agree to install Norsepower Rotor SailsTM on a newbuild VLGC
15:23 Antwerp Terminal Services and CMB.TECH launch world’s first hydrogen dual fuel straddle carrier
15:06 Russian Railways gets discounts for cargo transportation by eastern line of North-South corridor
14:44 Dredging in Ob Basin of Russia’s IWW to make 4.8 million tonnes this year
14:30 Orsted takes final investment decision to build Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms
14:13 Seven сompanies plan to build new Sinopec-backed Hambantota refinery
13:48 World's first large electric container carrier completes power system debugging and test
13:20 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with the tank design of three new LNG сarriers
12:57 Rosmorport declared winner of The Industry Leader 2022 contest
12:50 AD Ports Group invests in latest VTMIS technology to enhance maritime safety and efficiency
12:30 Japan bans exports of steel, ship engines and radio equipment for navigation to Russia
12:14 17 companies join action to make shipping more sustainable with biofuel
11:41 USC takes part in experiments with unmanned tugboats as part of the pilot project in the port of Novorossiysk
10:54 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers lead crab catching ship of Project 5712LS to Russian Crab Group
10:09 Korean Register signs MOU with Microsoft Korea to Collaborate on Digital Transformation
09:52 Metrans expands rail network to South-Eastern Europe
09:48 Rosatom does not consider changing construction deadline for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya
09:19 Viterra to cease exports of Russian grain from 1 July 2023

2023 March 30

18:23 Konecranes launches new Zero4 program to receive EUR 70 million from Business Finland
18:17 NORDEN partner with Spar Shipping on use of biofuel
18:07 Belize, Japan and Portugal join the 2012 Cape Town Agreement
17:54 Transport hub for Russia’s export grain to be created in Iran
17:31 RF Government to finalize plans on development of transport corridors
17:29 NORDEN enters Capesize segment
17:23 Seaspan gets more than $2 billion in contracts to Canadian companies for the design and construction of new, large non-combat vessels
17:20 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessel Wan Hai 331
17:15 Meyer Werft announces keel laying for Disney Treasure
17:06 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency approves expansion of Zvezda shipyard’s capacity
16:45 The combined EBIT of 12 largest shipping lines reach USD 95bn in 2022
16:26 Wartsila launches world-first radical derating solution for two-stroke engines
16:25 DP World sets new Southampton record for handling containers on ship
16:05 Hyundai GLOVIS partners with GoodFuels on first biofuel bunkering for a Korean flagged PCTC vessel
15:42 EU agrees stronger legislation to accelerate the rollout of renewable energy
15:29 TransContainer launches service for cargo traffic to China via Saint Petersburg
15:20 LR awards AiP to Hyundai Heavy Industries for its new Onboard Guidance System