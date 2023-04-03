2023 April 3 10:43

Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 declined by 0.8% YoY

Image source: Russian Railways

In March, loading rose by 2.3%

In January-March 2023, the network of Russian Railways loaded 305.5 million tonnes of cargo, down 0.8%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reported period, Russian Railways loaded 91.8 million tonnes of coal (+0.7%, year-on-year); 2.8 million tonnes of coke (-2.1%); 55.2 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products (-2.1%); 28.1 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-3.2%); 16.6 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-7.5%); 2.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-13.6%); 15.2 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (-4.9%); 4.6 million tonnes of cement (-3.9%); 6.9 million tonnes of timber (-21.6%); 7.6 million tonnes of grain (+36%); 31 million tonnes of construction cargo (+17.5%); 4.3 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+1%); 5.4 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-13.1%); 6.2 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-25.2%); 28.1 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (flat, year-on-year).

From the beginning of the year, freight turnover rose by 2.6% to 677.3 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 1.6% to 842.8 billion ton-km.

In March, loading totaled 109.1 million tonnes, up 2.3%, year-on-year. Freight turnover rose by 0.7% to 236.3 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose 0.4% to 293.9 billion ton-km.