2023 March 30 11:45

Dredging works commenced on Volga-Caspian Canal

18 dredging convoys will be involved

On 28 March 2023, dredging works commenced on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal ahead of schedule. TSHD Peotr Sablin is the first vessel deployed for the works. The number of vessels deployed by April 1 will increase to 10, according to the Telegram of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

In 2023, 18 dredging convoys will be involved including 6 vessels owned by FSUE Rosmorport and special ships provided by administrations of five basins or Russia’s IWW and some subcontractors. “Thus, Rosmorrechflot will operate the largest ever fleet of dredging equipment,” reads the statement.

About 12 million cubic meters of material is to be dredged this year, 2.5 times more than the record high result of (5 million cbm).

In 2022, Rosmorport dredged over 5 million cbm of material thus ensuring the depth of 4.2 meters. 28 vessels were involved.

In 2023, RF Government will provide FSUE Rosmorport with RUB 2.5 billion as a subsidy for dredging at Volga-Caspian Canal. The canal is to be deepened to ensure the passage of ships with a draft of 4.5 m.

Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal is the most important component of infrastructure on the Trans-Caspian route and the North-South international transport corridor. It is Russia’s longest artificial canal (188 km).