2023 March 26 11:54

Humber Freeport given the go-ahead

Final Business Case has been given conditional approval, subject to the satisfactory set-up of the planned Customs Zone

On March 21 the Chief Secretary to the Treasury confirmed in an answer during exchanges in the House of Commons that the Humber Freeport’s Final Business Case has been given conditional approval, subject to the satisfactory set-up of the planned Customs Zone.



In an answer to a question from Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers, Rt Hon John Glen MP said ''The Humber Freeport is already open for business, supporting the regeneration of the region by creating jobs and attracting new business investment. I am pleased to confirm the full business case for the Humber Freeport has now been conditionally approved by the Treasury, with full approval being subject to the customs site being designated and the Freeport signing an MOU with the Department for Levelling Up".



This announcement paves the way for the full set up of the Freeport Company and for the new body to focus on the delivery of the new jobs and investment planned for the area.



Commenting on the news, Humber Freeport Chairman Simon Bird said ‘This is excellent news and means that the most important milestone on the journey to delivering new jobs and investment to the Humber has been passed. This has been a two and a half year project to get to this stage, involving a partnership of local authorities, business groups and universities. We have very exciting times ahead for the Humber area, with a plan to bring at least 7,000 new high-quality jobs and investment for years to come.’



David Gwynne, interim Chief Executive of the Humber Freeport added ‘Following today’s announcement, we will conclude the establishment of the new freeport company and look forward to the hard work to turn the business case vision into reality.’



Rob Walsh, Chief Executive of North East Lincolnshire Council said ‘Today’s excellent news is the culmination of over two years of work involving a large partnership from across the Humber. I am delighted that North East Lincolnshire Council, as the accountable body for the Freeport, will now get to play our role in helping to make the new company as efficient and accountable as possible so that it can focus on delivering new jobs and transforming the area.’