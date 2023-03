2023 March 15 16:15

PD Ports secures long-term deal from CLdN to bring additional weekly sailings to Teesport

PD Ports have secured a new long-term deal with worldwide logistics specialist CLdN, according to the company's release.

The new service to consist of four round trip sailings per week, three from Zeebrugge and one from Rotterdam.

The first vessel planned to arrive on 19 March.



The new services will bring ‘Roll on Roll off’ cargo, such as cars, trucks, trailers and containers from continental Europe.