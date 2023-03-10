IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- RF Government to finance construction of new sea terminal in Chukotka
- Major works on reconstruction of two locks of Volga-Don Canal completed
- Arbitration rejected Vladmorrybport's claim against FSUE Natsrybresurs under agreement on the use of berths
- New terminal for fertilizers built in Ust-Luga connected to power networks
- Construction of dry port “Artyom” in Primorye to begin in April
- Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its fleet of equipment
- Belarus starts developing Russian ports counting on obtaining of Port Bronka and other port facilities
Shipping and logistics
- Ships’ delay time in the Far East has decreased by half
- Ruscon quadruples service frequency between India and Russia
- New containership Kapitan Shchetinina built for Far Eastern Shipping Company arrives at the port of Vladivostok
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- RF Government to allocate RUB 70 billion for subsidizing the purchase of 85 ships by 2034 — media
- Despite the economic turbulence, Russian shipyards are loaded with orders. Their implementation, along with other problems, is complicated due to the lack of qualified personnel.
- Nizhny Novgorod shipyards count on securing orders for 30 bulkers of Project RSD59
- 50 ships with Arc4 class and above are being built under technical supervision of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping
- Russian Maritime Register of Shipping confirmed compliance of management quality system of Sudostroyeniye sudoremont LLC to ISO 9001:2015
- Ust-Donetsk Ship Repair Yard offered for sale for RUB 153 million
- Internavigation repair plan of Amurvodput is 78% complete
- AARI held model tests of R/V Ivan Frolov
- Vladimir Biryukov trawler successfully passed its first fishing test
Bunkering
- RF Government to stimulate bunkering of ships with LNG by amending Gas Export Law
Appointments