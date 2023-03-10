  • Home
  • 2023 March 10 18:35

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • RF Government to finance construction of new sea terminal in Chukotka
    • Major works on reconstruction of two locks of Volga-Don Canal completed
    • Arbitration rejected Vladmorrybport's claim against FSUE Natsrybresurs under agreement on the use of berths
    • New terminal for fertilizers built in Ust-Luga connected to power networks
    • Construction of dry port “Artyom” in Primorye to begin in April
    • Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its fleet of equipment
    • Belarus starts developing Russian ports counting on obtaining of Port Bronka and other port facilities

    Shipping and logistics

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • Nizhny Novgorod shipyards count on securing orders for 30 bulkers of Project RSD59
    • 50 ships with Arc4 class and above are being built under technical supervision of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping
    • Russian Maritime Register of Shipping confirmed compliance of management quality system of Sudostroyeniye sudoremont LLC to ISO 9001:2015
    • Ust-Donetsk Ship Repair Yard offered for sale for RUB 153 million
    • Internavigation repair plan of Amurvodput is 78% complete
    • AARI held model tests of R/V Ivan Frolov
    • Vladimir Biryukov trawler successfully passed its first fishing test

    Bunkering

    Appointments

    • Natalia Shipovskaya appointed as PJSC TransContainer VP for Economics & Finance
    • Maksim Ignatyev appointed as Director, Government Relations / Regional Programmes at Delo Management Company
