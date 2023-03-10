2023 March 10 17:32

The American Association of Port Authorities sees no threat from Chinese cranes in US ports

AAPA clarified the record on recent reports that cranes sourced from China at ports pose a national security threat.

There have been no known security breaches as the result of any cranes at U.S. ports, despite alarmist media reports. Further, modern cranes are very fast and sophisticated but even they can't track the origin, destination, or nature of the cargo, according to AAPA's release.

China has subsidized crane manufacturing in a way that makes their cranes half the cost.

To correct this imbalance, the U.S. should build out its reshoring tools to bolster the manufacturing of critical equipment.

Seaports partner with government authorities to assess security vulnerabilities from every threat vector. Recent reports - citing sources that have worked directly with the industry - have at times conflated the approved equipment at ports with other Chinese technology that has consciously been rejected in the U.S. because of potential misuse.

AAPA has dedicated ‘trip wires’ for anything that could threaten port operations, including a Technical Committee on Security and Safety. The Committee has reported, “[it] take[s] very seriously the concerns raised about Chinese-made cranes operating at U.S. ports. In partnership with Federal, state, and local law enforcement, ports have taken steps to detect and mitigate potential risks posed by these cranes. To the best of the committee’s knowledge, no kinetic or cyber incidents involving these cranes have been reported at U.S. ports.”

AAPA will soon introduce the Crane Reshoring and National Enforcement of Supply Chain Security (CRANES) Act of 2023 to jump-start American production of port equipment. The legislation will be unveiled at the industry’s Legislative Summit: Strong Ports, Strong America later this month.



