2023 March 10 17:08

Klaipedos nafta to support Snam FSRU Italia in the commissioning of the Piombino LNG terminal

Oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals’ operator KN (AB "Klaipėdos nafta") has been chosen by Italian energy company Snam FSRU Italia to cooperate in the start-up of a greenfield FSRU based LNG terminal project in the port of Piombino, according to the company's release.



KN will support Snam in the FSRU installation and subsequent commissioning and testing of the floating LNG terminal.



The new LNG terminal in Tuscany, in the province of Livorno and the west coast port of Piombino, is a strategic project to help ensuring country’s energy needs, increasing security of supply and diversification.



The terminal design is based on the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), Golar Tundra, purchased by Snam FSRU Italia, with a capacity of 170,000 cubic metres and a nominal throughput of 5 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year.



To date, the company has contributed to more than ten different LNG projects around the world. Currently KN operates LNG terminals in Lithuania, Brazil and provides commercial LNG terminal operator services in Germany.