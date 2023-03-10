2023 March 10 16:47

BW Offshore sells FPSO BW Opportunity for USD 125 million

BW Offshore has signed an agreement for the sale of the FPSO BW Opportunity to an undisclosed third party for a total consideration of USD 125 million. The sale is subject to conditions precedent and is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023, according to the company's release.

In parallel, BW Offshore is exploring the commercial principles for the provision of EPCC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning) and O&M (Operations and Maintenance) services for a five-year transitional period with the buyer.



BW Offshore has a fleet of 10 FPSOs.